Heavy rain potential this week

Tonight: Slowly turning partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Wind: Light Low: 28-35

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Wind: S 3-8 High: 52-60

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 3-8 Low: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

Any spotty showers this evening will taper and come to an end as some clearing builds in from west to east. Skies slowly turn partly cloudy and winds turn light to calm. Some patchy fog is possible with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. If clouds are slower to clear, temperatures likely stay in the mid 30s. If they are quicker to clear, more upper 20s would be possible.

Tuesday brings some sunshine with some areas seeing more clouds. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s. Any clear sky gives way to cloudy again overnight with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will turn windy as a low pressure dives into the Great Lakes and we get ‘squeezed’ between the approaching storm and high pressure several hundred miles off Carolina’s coastline. Some showers are possible through the day. The chance of precipitation is 40%.



This storm slows down and brings more rain to us Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 100%. The rain could be heavy, and early indication this week shows the potential exists for 1-2” of rain during the Thursday-Friday morning time frame. If this happens there will be significant rises in main stem rivers. There is no indication of any MAJOR flooding. Rivers could possibly reach MINOR flood stage in some spots. This is the ‘big ticket’ item this week that we will have updates on through the week.

Wraparound moisture behind the departing storm Friday keeps showers in the forecast. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Weak high pressure tries to build in Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Filtered sun is likely. Sunday turns partly sunny with highs near 60s. Next Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.