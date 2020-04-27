How school resource officers are going the extra mile for students out of school

(WBNG) -- With students no longer on school campuses across the Southern Tier, school resource officers are making sure they're not forgotten.

School resource officers, like Officer Conor Talbut in Vestal, have been helping their students by doing things like delivering meals and laptops. Talbut says when the pandemic hit, he wanted to help immediately.

"With the kids being home with no support system at school, people still need help now more than ever," said Talbut.

In addition to delivering meals and other small things, Talbut says they constantly check up on kids who guidance counselors or administrators say need more attention. Talbut says he doesn't mind checking in on them, since he's taken a lot of time to develop a strong bond with so many students.

"You can maybe steer somebody in the right direction, with the younger kids especially," he said.

Officer Talbut added that he and other officers have received gratitude messages from families in the area, motivating them more and more to work hard for the students.