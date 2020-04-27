“I pray every time he goes out the door”: one father’s story of sending his son off to battle coronavirus

(WBNG) -- One local father is sharing his experience of what it's like to send a child off to battle the coronavirus as a front line worker.

Ken Fortier describes his son Ryan as thoughtful and helpful young man.

All grown up, Ryan works as a patient care assistant at Lourdes Hospital, working with those who are infected with or may have the coronavirus.

"He loves what he does, I pray every time he goes out the door," said Fortier, "He looks forward to helping people during this pandemic."

His job involves dangerous work that he could literally bring home with him, changing out of his scrubs as soon as he gets home.

And as a parent, Fortier worries.

"How he could accidentally contract the virus... you always have a little worry."

While difficult to handle, Fortier is nothing but supportive. He often stays up until Ryan gets off of work just to check in on him.

"I'm very proud of Ryan," he said.

No matter the job or circumstance, his role as dad, never stops.