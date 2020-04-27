Southern Tier medical institutions receive over $20 million in COVID-19 relief funding

(WBNG) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced Monday morning medical centers in our area received over $20 million in bipartisan funding to help aid COVID-19 relief efforts.

The funding is part of $36 million in funding for medical centers in the 22nd district.

The breakdown of the funding is:

Lourdes Hospital -- $6,599,000

UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital -- $1,382,000

United Health Services Hospitals Inc. -- $12,502,000

Congressman Brindisi vowed he will secure more funding for area hospitals.

“We are all working hard to fight back against COVID-19 and our area hospitals are on the frontlines of this battle," Brindisi said in a press release sent to 12 News.

"We need to honor them not just with our words but with our actions. I will continue to fight for more money so they can keep their doors open, provide critical equipment for staff and patients, and pay the brave men and women on the frontlines," he says.