Ms. Ashley’s Virtual Classroom brings kids all over the world together

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Ashley Montalvo is one of the Center Directors for Family Enrichment Network. When schools were officially put on hold due to the coronavirus, she wanted to help out.

"It made me panic a little bit and I just thought of all the kids from my school, who school is a safe haven for them," Montalvo told 12 News.

Montalvo turned that panic into an idea: Ashley's Virtual Classroom.

It's an online learning tool for kids in preschool all the way up to third grade.

"I've been using the Zoom format for a very long time and I thought why not let me try this," says Montalvo.

Montalvo teaches two sessions, five days a week to what started with local kids, mainly kids from Binghamton, Vestal like the Broome County area.

The group has now grown to not only kids throughout the country but throughout the world. She has kids from Hawaii, Columbia and South Africa.

"That first day the girl from South Africa, she's in my older group, introduced herself I started to tear up because I couldn't believe that it had reached this far," she says.

Montalvo says she has had up to 45 kids in a Zoom class at once.

She said she uses a curriculum that centers around review and keeping the learning process alive and well at home.

"I have so kids who are newly three years old and then I have some kids that are ready for kindergarten so within my lessons I just try and make sure there is something for everyone," she says

Montalvo started with a simple goal,

She says, "Establish a place where they feel safe, where they feel loved and feel like they belong somewhere."

That goal has now made a difference in the lives of young kids from all over.

"It really is a pleasure and a blessing to be able to do this for families," Montalvo says.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.