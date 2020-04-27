New York State turns to absentee ballots for primary elections amid coronavirus concerns

(WBNG) -- While the democratic presidential primary is cancelled in New York, the Broome County Board of Elections says local primaries will still happen on June 23. However, officials say Primary Day will look a little different.

On Monday Governor Cuomo announced New York State will send absentee ballots to every eligible voter for primary elections.

"You check temporary illness if you either have one, or you don't want to go to a polling site because you're afraid of contracting an infection," said Broome County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds.

Local officials say some polling locations will be open for early voting and on Primary Day. Officials say they're expecting to see an increase in the amount of absentee ballots, which requires an extra step when counting all the votes.

"You have to examine them, make sure they're okay. We'll do that in a public fashion like we always do. If there's no objections to them, then we'll scan them," said Reynolds.

Officials say they'll also be working with those interested in doing ballot inspections. Reynolds says there must be precautionary measures in place for both voters heading to the polls, and those checking the ballots.

However, with all those paper ballots, seeing a result may require a little patience.

"I anticipate it will take a little longer, because we'll have so many paper ballots. I don't think we'll necessarily have results as quickly as we otherwise would," said Reynolds.

If you do plan to vote via absentee ballot, you can mail it using the provided return postage, or you can drop it off at the Broome County Board of Elections office in Binghamton.