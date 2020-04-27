Noah Farrelly Run postponed until 2021, replaced with virtual event

(WBNG) -- The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund announced it has postponed the in-person "Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day."

It has been replaced by a virtual event, The Noah Farrelly Virtual Run & Walk", which will take place on June 14.

It is with great disappointment that we announce our decision to suspend the full, “live edition” of The Noah Farrelly... Posted by The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund on Monday, April 27, 2020

The memorial says runners who already signed up for the event will be offered a range of options to participate in the virtual event.

The in-person event will be held June 13, 2021.

For more information, click here.