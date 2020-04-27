Noah Farrelly Run postponed until 2021, replaced with virtual event

Noah Farrelly Run postponed until 2021, replaced with virtual eventNew
(WBNG) -- The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund announced it has postponed the in-person "Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day."
It has been replaced by a virtual event, The Noah Farrelly Virtual Run & Walk", which will take place on June 14.
The memorial says runners who already signed up for the event will be offered a range of options to participate in the virtual event.
The in-person event will be held June 13, 2021.
