NYSPHSAA announces cancellation of spring championships

(WBNG) -- The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has cancelled the 2020 spring sports state championship events. The championships were originally scheduled to take place June 4-13.

In a statement from NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica, he said "Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing."

Regarding the regular season, spring sports continue to be on hold for 9 of the 11 sections, including Section IV.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.