Police seeking missing man

(CNY CENTRAL/WBNG)-Police say an Otisco man has been missing since Friday.

The Ondondaga County Sheriff's office is asking the public for help in finding 48 year old Patrick McEwan.

According to CNY Central in Syracuse, McEwen was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Value Home Center in Owego.

He originally came up missing Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. leaving his family cottage, and was believed to be heading towards Greene.

Police say he is reportedly driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Tucson with NYS registration HXF-1353.

McEwen is described as a white man who stands at roughly 6' tall. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black Scorpion Security jacket, and blue denim jeans.

Family members are worried for his emotional and physical welfare, deputies say, because he recently displayed 'despondent' behavior.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.