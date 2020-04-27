Tips to effectively complete those ‘rainy day’ projects

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you're stuck inside the house and have been running out of things to do this might be the opportune time to complete those "rainy day" projects you've been sitting on.

12 News spoke to Chris Wurth, the owner of Decluttering Chaos LLC, about their process for cleaning out those rooms that have been put off for another day.

They say to first pick out a single room, not the whole house.

If it's a larger room maybe start by doing a corner of it or half of it, if you pick too big of a space to clean your probably going to get overwhelmed and just not do it.

"First thing your going to want to do is first go through with a garbage can and pick up anything you know your not going to need, anything garbage like soda cans or bottles or anything like that." Said Wurth.

They say to go around the room in a clockwise manor an find anything that may have fallen behind stands or really just any clutter you wont need.

Another tip is to have a few boxes set aside labled "KEEP, DISCARD, DONATE, or RECYCLE."

If you do little steps at a time you'll start to see results and feel better as you go through de-cluttering your house.