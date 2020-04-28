2 Owego restaurants look toward the future amid pandemic

OWEGO (WBNG) - Both the Owego Kitchen and Las Chicas Taqueria have had to adjust to new conditions over the past month.

Las Chicas Taqueia's owner Kim Cerretani tells 12 News all of her employees were laid off.

Owego Kitchen's owner Ike Lovelass, says himself, his wife and his son became their restaurants lead line cooks.

Both eating establishments have had to deal with changes to their regular work staff.

With take out orders becoming the new normal, the restaurants have become used to their new way of doing business.

"We have seen our business get back to, not nearly what we normally do but, to get us into a point that it is close," says Lovelass.

"Having to reduce the menu and the hours has been hard but we are getting through," Cerretani says.

Neither eatery has had any thoughts of closing their doors, working through the struggle to create a place to go for the community, they both say.

"That's not who we are to say hey It's not going to work for us," Lovelass says.

"You don't want to shut the doors, you don't want to go away and not be a presence, so we are working on a plan," Cerretani tells 12 News.

With the chance of restaurants reopening in the coming weeks, both Lovelass and Cerretani have put plans in place for when the day comes they have customers eating at their restaurants, again.

"We already wear protective gloves and masks and clothing and we are making a a set up so everyone is distant," Lovelass describes.

"As a team we are working to make everyone feel comfortable to come back to work and Ike and I both have outdoor seating spaces," Cerretani says.

Both owners agree making their staff feel comfortable is just as important as their customers.

Cerretani says he staff is scared. Lovelass tells 12 News that a workforce needs feel comfortable.

Both continue to have the same message going forward no matter how they are dishing out business:

"Support local, go in to buy a gift card to use later," Lovelass says.

"Just listen to your customers and your staff that is what we really have to be doing right now," Cerretani says.

