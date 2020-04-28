A rapid warm-up

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind W becoming SW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 (36-40) Wind becoming SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy. 0-.05” 40% High 56 (52-58) Wind SE 15-25 G30 mph

Tuesday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Clouds will increase Tuesday night in advance of the next low.

This low will put rain/showers in the forecast Wednesday and for the next few days. The good news, even though we'll have a damp forecast later in the week, temperatures will be seasonable with 50s and 60s.

Seasonable for the weekend with just a slight chance of showers Sunday. Pleasant weather continues into Monday.

