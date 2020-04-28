Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Broome County

Broome County April 28 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to drop.

On Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county has 84 active cases of the coronavirus. On Monday, the number was 109.

However, Garnar also announced two more county residents, a male and female in their 90s, died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

160 people recovered from the virus.

For a map detailing where coronavirus cases are located in the county, click here.

Reopening the economy

Garnar also announced the county has proposed a plan to the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) about reopening.

He says businesses seeking to be reopened will need submit their reopening plans to to the county health department.

The county executive says businesses will need to find to ensure CDC guidelines are met, such as, workers and customers being ordered to wear masks.

An inspection team will check in on businesses that open.

Garnar says a team assembled by the county will review and approve the businesses' opening plans.

He says the reopening will come in phases and the county will need to work with healthcare providers and school districts for the reopening.

Garnar says he will meet with the REDC via Zoom later this week to further discuss reopening the county.