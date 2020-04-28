CDC confirms 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

(WBNG) -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed six new symptoms of coronavirus, as research on the disease rapidly develops.

The six new symptoms are:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The three original known symptoms were cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and fever.

Researchers are learning more and more from patients who have contracted coronavirus. Broome County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Christopher Ryan says the health department does case investigations, interviewing COVID-19 positive patients which ultimately leads to determining new symptoms.

"That's also why it evolves sometimes because we learn more. we learn more about this virus and this illness every time we interview a patient, every time we investigate a case, we learn more about the illness and it informs the next iteration," he says.

