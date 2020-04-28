Chenango Forks School District gives thousands of half-gallons of milk away to community members

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Free milk was up for grabs at Chenango Forks Elementary School Tuesday night.



Over 8,000 half gallon jugs of milk all donated by the Dairy Farmers of America.



As many as 300 cars came through.



And those who came didn't even need to live in the district to get the free milk.



"People are actually making two trips, they're giving out to their friends, their neighbors, their relatives, it's awesome," says Chenango Forks Central School Superintendent Lloyd Peck. "We've seen people come through the line 2 or 3 times and we just see them giving it out to people they know."



Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the Nourish New York initiative to buy food and other products from upstate farms and get it sent to food banks across the state.



All this as farmers have had to dump their milk because of problems they face during the pandemic.