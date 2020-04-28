Cuomo: Reopening will be based on data-driven principles

Cuomo: Reopening will be based on data-driven principlesUpdated
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated Tuesday the state can only be reopened on a regional basis.
He says there are guidelines that should be followed before a region can reopen.
Cuomo says they include:
- 30 tests must be available per 1,000 people
- 30 tracers must be available per 100,000 people
- Testing must prioritize symptomatic people and healthcare workers
- Regions must have isolation facilities for infected persons
- Regions must have a "control center" where the virus, infection rate and testing can be monitored.
He also says hospitals need to ensure they do not go over 70 percent capacity of patients and the infection rate must not exceed 1.1 in order for a region to be opened or remain open.
Construction and manufacturing jobs are set to return on May 15 as part of the state's un-PAUSE plan.
Following the opening of these jobs, Cuomo says businesses will reopen next.
However, the Governor says businesses will be evaluated based on how essential they are and what the risk of infection is.