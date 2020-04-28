Cuomo: Reopening will be based on data-driven principles

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated Tuesday the state can only be reopened on a regional basis.

He says there are guidelines that should be followed before a region can reopen.

We have studied reopening plans around the world and spoken to global health experts.



We’ve come up with factual, data-driven principles to guide us on reopening.



We will approach this on a regional basis. It’s the only smart thing to do. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 28, 2020

Cuomo says they include:

30 tests must be available per 1,000 people

30 tracers must be available per 100,000 people

Testing must prioritize symptomatic people and healthcare workers

Regions must have isolation facilities for infected persons

Regions must have a "control center" where the virus, infection rate and testing can be monitored.

He also says hospitals need to ensure they do not go over 70 percent capacity of patients and the infection rate must not exceed 1.1 in order for a region to be opened or remain open.

Construction and manufacturing jobs are set to return on May 15 as part of the state's un-PAUSE plan.

Following the opening of these jobs, Cuomo says businesses will reopen next.

However, the Governor says businesses will be evaluated based on how essential they are and what the risk of infection is.