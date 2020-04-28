Delhi Class of 2020 stays strong together in face of coronavirus

DELHI (WBNG) -- For Delaware Academy seniors, the COVID-19 crisis does not define their community experience.

Class of 2020 student Emilia O'Neill was reflecting on losing part of her senior year to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and decided she wanted to do something about it.

With the help of more than half her graduating class, she created a video as a testament to growing up in their small community.

O'Neill says the purpose of the video isn't to complain about losing part of senior year, but rather to give thanks for all of the other good years and memories the Delhi community has given them.

She says in the video the pandemic will never change how she feels about her experiences growing up in Delaware County.

"This is a message to tell you you will not tear us down, you will not ruin our senior year and the next few months of the rest of our lives," O'Neill says in the video, which is written from the point-of-view of someone speaking to the coronavirus directly.

School administrators say the video made them emotional watching it for the first time, and that they're proud of the students who grew up largely in their schools.

O'Neill says she plans on attending Manhattan College in the fall, where she hopes to study child psychology.

To check out their video, click here.