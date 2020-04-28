Family reminds couple of love on 50th wedding anniversary through song

VESTAL (WBNG) -- When Stacey and Mickey Greenberg couldn't celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their loved ones, their family went to the extra mile to recognize the special day.

In the Greenberg family, they say music has been a strong part of their lives. That's why when Stacey and Mickey couldn't celebrate, their daughter, Bess, says she and her brothers decided to make a music video with the grandchildren.

The video consisted of the five children singing with pictures and videos throughout the couple's marriage.

"They were very surprised and very moved by it all," said Bess when talking about the moment she video taped her parents watching the video. "Even just thinking about it now, despite the circumstances, it was a really special moment."

Bess says her mother was sad the morning of the anniversary, saying she just wanted to be with her family. She says while it was tough to not be able to celebrate, she says it's so important to make family feel extra loved during this pandemic.

"When we have the ability to let people know that we care, it can change a person's day. It can change how we feel," said Bess.

Stacey and Mickey Greenberg got married on April 13, 1970.