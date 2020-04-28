Farm to fridge: New food delivery service launches in Broome County

(WBNG) -- A new service has made its way to Broome County, making it easier to get fresh, local food while you're stuck at home.

Farm-Swarming LLC is a delivery service that cuts the middle man out of the process.

"Essentially where your food comes from, it goes directly to your front door. So farm to fridge being the idea," said executive Benjamin Gerardi.

Farm-Swarming was started in the Central New York area.

It partners with local farms to deliver their products straight to your home.

"From where you are, you should be able to go onto the website and locate nearby farms that offer different products. Those products are taken to a centralized location and then are delivered to your door," said Gerardi.

The idea is new and came out of this pandemic.

"Simultaneous stories of there being milk and other products being wasted from different farms, but also bare grocery shelves and people not being able to access goods. So, it just kind of grew about very organically," said Gerardi.

After seeing success a little farther upstate, Farm-Swarming launched late last week here in Broome County, where Gerardi grew up.

"I felt like I would be doing a disservice if the neighborhood I was currently benefiting, which is where I lived, the service did not expand to them. So I could help them out and their friends," he said.

Serving neighborhoods, while also helping grow business for farmers during a trying time.

If you're interested in partnering with Farm-Swarming or becoming a driver, email the company at farmswarmingllc@gmail.com or click here.

Farm-Swarming isn't the only service in our area focused on bringing fresh food to your home.

VINES is kicking off its Farm Share program in June, offering a weekly subscription to a box of local veggies for pick-up.

It is also planning on a home delivery option for this season.

For more information on VINES, click here.