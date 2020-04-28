Multiple emergency crews respond to fire in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) 12:55 a.m. UPDATE: A 12 News crew on the scene says the house is severely damaged as well as the garage.

According to the West Corners fire department, they say the fire took 10 minutes to put out.

They also say that everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

The crews that responded include Endwell, West Endicott, Vestal, and West Corners Fire Departments as well as Broome County Emergency services and NYSEG.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Endicott.

It's happening at 1456 Sandra Drive in the village.

A 12 News crew is on the way to the scene.

It is unclear at this time whether or not anyone is injured or what started the fire.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.