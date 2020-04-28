GoFundMe for CHOW surpasses goal in 1 day

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Karen Oliva, A computer programmer in Broome-Tioga BOCES' regional information center (RIC), launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for CHOW.

While Oliva has been working remote, her department has been having Microsoft Teams meetings.

During one of these calls was a special guest New York Teacher of the Year Rachel Murat.

"In her discussion she [Rachel Murat] mentioned how shes delivering food for CHOW." said Oliva, she continued "She talked about how some families are facing challenges in the area, how some children were going without food and that tugged on my heart."

That's when Oliva sprang into action.

Oliva created a GoFundMe campaign and set the goal at $500, after she shared it to her teams group, the campaign exceeded its goal by the afternoon. One anonymous donor gave $500.

"It just floored me, it has been a great overwhelming experience that we can help out those in the area who are struggling because of the virus," said Oliva.

The campaign is now clocking in at $2,230 raised.

Filling a need for a local food distributor, CHOW went from serving 5,000 people a day to serving 27,000 people per day.

CHOW says they can feed five people for every one dollar donated, a donation like this is huge.

If you would like to support the cause you can either mail a check to CHOW or go here to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign.