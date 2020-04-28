Heavy rain threat is increasing for late week

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 34-42

Wednesday: 30% chance of a few scattered showers. Lots of dry time expected. Windy. Wind: SE 10-18G30-40 High: 52-57

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of rain showers. Windy. Wind: SE 12-18G25-30 Low: 44-49





Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us into the overnight hours with variable clouds and clear sky. Lows will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s depending on clouds. Winds will be light.

Wednesday will turn windy as a low pressure dives into the Great Lakes and we get ‘squeezed’ between the approaching storm and high pressure several hundred miles off Carolina’s coastline. Some showers are possible through the day. The chance of precipitation is 30%. We expect long dry periods with highs in the 50s. This storm will stall and moisture will pool ahead of the storm into the northeast for Thursday-Friday.



The chance of precipitation Thursday increases to 100% by late in the day. This will be a 'BE WEATHER AWARE' period. The rain will be heavy, but there is uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will develop. Certainty is high there will be heavy rain, but certainty is low in terms of knowing the exact location. Signs do continue to point toward a widespread rainfall of 1-2” with perhaps as much as 3-3.5” inside training heavy rain bands. There will be significant rises on creeks, streams and the main stem rivers. There is no strong indication of any MAJOR flooding, however, if we get into the 2-3+” range the chances of significant river flooding (MODERATE or MAJOR) would increase where that rain develops. There is a good chance MINOR flood stage will be reached in some, or many areas. Flash flooding is also a concern as the heaviest rain falls. Again, this is the ‘big ticket’ item this week that we will have updates on through the week. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for updates as the system develops.

Wraparound moisture behind the departing storm Friday keeps showers in the forecast. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s to near 60. Unsettled weather sets in and a few showers are possible Saturday through Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60.