Local sports bar receives $15,000 in help from Binghamton small business loan program

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One small business owner is speaking out about how a loan program offered by the city of Binghamton is keeping her sports bar afloat.

The Relief Pitcher, according to Binghamton Mayor Rich David's office, was the first small business to take part in the program with a $15,000 loan.

Tabatha Newton has worked at the bar for decades and recently took over as owner.

"Like everybody else, we're just trying to adapt," Newton explained, "We're getting by."

And like many other small businesses, the sports bar is struggling.

"Well obviously we don't have our in house customers, it's all takeout, we have a great banquet business which we no longer have," said Newton.

Learning about the loan program, she decided to take advantage.

"It's a safety net, we don't really know what to expect in this, and how long it's going to be, so any help that we can get we're going to take it."

She explained the $15,000 helps pay for rent, utilities, payroll and more.

When asked if she'd be in more financial trouble had the money not been available, Newton replied, "I think so, it's hard to say, it's like I said the safety net, you feel better, the stress level goes down a little bit because you know that money's there if you need it."

However, she said she's not worried about closing her doors.

"We're here to stay, we're not going anywhere."

Newton said the process of applying for the loan to receiving the money took about two weeks.

The mayor's office says the program uses federal dollars to fund interest-free loans of up to $15,000.

In order to qualify, businesses must have less than 50 employees and show they've been impacted by the pandemic.

Loan repayment is deferred for 12 months.