Lourdes, UHS advise patients to seek medical care for any health condition

(WBNG) -- Lourdes Hospital and UHS are encouraging individuals to go to their facilities if they are experiencing symptoms of heart attacks, strokes or other medical conditions.

In a joint statement, the two hospitals said people should not fear contracting COVID-19 from other patients at the facilities.

They say "an emergency is an emergency" and staff are prepared to help patients with any medical condition.

Medical directors at Lourdes and UHS say they are seeing concerning drops in the number of people entering the hospitals for non-COVID related issues.

They say people should seek "timely" medical treatment on their health conditions.

Both hospitals say their facilities are well equipped to handle all situations during the pandemic.

To get access to virtual care at Lourdes, click here. For virtual care access at UHS, click here.