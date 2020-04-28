New York State Bar Association offers pro bono legal help to those with denied unemployment claims

(WBNG) -- The New York State Bar Association says they want to make sure everyone has a fair chance to receive unemployment benefits. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attorneys across New York State are stepping up, and they're doing it for free.

"Providing assistance to those who can't afford an attorney. Particularly when they're in dire need, it's one of the highest, and noblest callings that a lawyer can perform," said New York State Bar Association President Hank Greenberg.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, there was a 2,110 percent increase in the amount of claims filed in the Southern Tier.

The association has built a network of nearly 800 attorneys ready to volunteer their time and services to help individuals appeal denied insurance claims. Greenberg says at least 1.4 million New Yorkers are newly unemployed, all seeking unemployment benefits.

"There's evidence that people who are represented by council through the appeal process fair much better than those who simply represent themselves," said Greenberg.

It's as simply as filling out an online application. The application asks questions relating to your denied claim. If an attorney feels they can help your situation, they'll reach out to you, offering services at no cost.

"Now in the midst of COVID-19 when all of us are grieving over the suffering, the death, the despair, this is an opportunity for lawyers to do what has always been our professional obligation, help those who cannot afford an attorney," said Greenberg.

The New York State Bar Association strongly recommends filing your unemployment claim immediately. If it is denied and you would like to file an appeal, the appeal should also be filed as soon as the claim is denied.