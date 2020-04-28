Norwich man charged with sexually exploiting child

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice of the Northern District says a Norwich man has been arrested and charged Monday with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Patrick M. Kain is accused of sexually exploiting a child under the age of six.

Federal criminal complaint charges say Kain abused the child for the purpose of creating visual depictions of the exploitation.

The complaint, according to the Department of Justice, says Kain is a level one sex offender stemming from a previous sexual abuse conviction.

That prior conviction, the department says, involved a child under the age of 14.

Authorities say Kain will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years if convicted. He will face a fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of a least five years and up to life, too.

The FBI, New York State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office are investigating this case.