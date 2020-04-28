Southern Tier Tuesdays: Johnson City Senior Center

(WBNG) -- The Johnson City Senior Center offers programs and services for their 500+ members and community members throughout Broome County and are this week's winner of two thousand dollars from Upstate Shredding.

They create an inviting environment with engaging activities that help older adults maintain their independence and stay healthy. Although the Center is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to serve meals through the Broome County Office for Aging.

In addition to their staff of five, the senior center has over 50 volunteers and two dozen instructors. They play a key role in running the many programs and activities that are offered to the seniors.

As a nonprofit organization, the JC Senior Center gets their revenue from memberships, fundraisers, bingo and rentals. This two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding will help the center during their financial hardship as they are temporarily closed.

For more information, email kim@johnsoncityseniorcenter.org or call 607-797-3145.