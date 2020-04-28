The Agency works to prepare local businesses for future reopening

(WBNG) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic The Agency has helped provide emergency funds for businesses struggling to make ends meet, now they're crafting a blueprint to move forward.

When will we see the county reopen?

"I neglect to offer a when but we certainly can prepare for a how" says Stacey Duncan, Executive Director of The Agency.

In recent days state and local officials have also been cautious about plans to reopen the economy.

"We're gonna reopen in phases. A regional analysis on what we call our economic regions that we've been working with the state on," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Sunday.

Duncan stresses than any plan to reopen here in the Southern Tier will follow the governor's blueprint.

"The last thing you want to do is open everything back up only to find out you need to contract again," she says. "Logically there will be some businesses that will reopen before others, maybe those that don't require as much contact with the public."

Duncan says once attention turns to reopening businesses that do require more contact with the public, business owners will need to be coached on how to function in a changed world.

"We think there's going to be requirements that are prolonged like social distancing, temperature checks, PPE protection. How do we prepare and educate businesses on how to safely and responsibly reopen?" she says.

The Agency is working to help business with the process by providing resources that will help them keep track of requirements and regulations.

"We've created a tool kit it's a virtual one stop document they can go to and find all of the information they need," Duncan says.

Looking further into the future Duncan says The Agency is taking steps to ensure that when businesses do reopen they will be there to help with any bumps along the way.

"I think we're going to see some business feel the impact of this later on so we want to make sure we're maintaining a pool of resources for a prolonged period of time," she says.

Duncan stressed that any decisions regarding strategies to reopen in the Southern Tier will follow the guidance of health and government officials.