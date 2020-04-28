Two sent to hospital following snow plow involved crash in Oneonta

ONEONTA (WBNG)- A pickup truck crashed into a snow plow on Sunday night in Oneonta causing two people to be sent to the hospital.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. between exits 13 and 14 causing the left lane of the highway to be closed.

According to the Oneonta fire department, the crash was first noticed by the Sidney EMS who was traveling through the area after dropping off a patient at a local hospital.

The EMS crew then immediately jumped into action to care for the two people on the scene.

They say that one of the patients was heavily entrapped in the vehicle and they say that the fire department took 20 minutes to remove the person from the vehicle.

Both people were transported to area trauma centers by both the Oneonta and Sidney ambulances.

It is unknown what the current conditions of the people are or what caused the crash.

