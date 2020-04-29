164 people recover from COVID-19 in Broome County

Broome County April 29 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 97 active cases of the coronavirus in the County.

164 people have recovered from the virus and 21 people have died.

In total, 282 cases have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in Broome County, click here.

Drive-thru testing and elective surgeries

Garnar also reminded county residents that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has been established at Binghamton University.

Healthcare workers or essential employees that wish to be tested for COVID-19 may get a test Friday, but they need to make an appointment first.

Additionally, Garnar also said Lourdes and UHS hospitals will be able to perform elective surgeries.

Wednesday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced select counties, including Broome, will allow elective surgeries.

Only counties that do not foresee a surge in COVID-19 cases are allowed to have hospitals performing the surgeries.