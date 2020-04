(WBNG) -- The DICK's Sporting Goods Open has been canceled for 2020.

Tournament Director John Karedes tells 12 News event, which typically takes place at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, is not happening.

Organizers plan on having the golf tournament returning in 2021.

The event usually has a multi-million dollar impact on the area.

