A mother’s message on how to help people on the autism spectrum get through the pandemic

(WBNG) -- With autism awareness month nearing its end, 12 News reached out to one family who says there have been some obstacles when dealing with autism during a pandemic.

For many, autism can already make someone feel isolated, which is the Golebiewski family is encouraging others to make those on the spectrum feel extra loved during the health crisis.

Just like the rest of the world, Hudson Golebiewski had to go through a lot of changes and that can be hard for someone with autism. His mother, Bethany, says setting routines has made a significant difference.

She says thanks to his helpful teachers at Union-Endicott, he's been staying on track with his school work. He's also been exercising with his nightly jogs.

"We've really emphasized the hand washing and the importance of social distancing and why we're really doing all of that right now," said Bethany.

Back in 2008, Bethany's father passed away from complications from the flu, so her family is aware of how dangerous viruses can be. She says though Hudson seems to be understanding of it all, it's still important to keep strong communication, adding that Hudson's friends reaching out to him have made a big difference.

"I think it's important to think about people that have autism or other forms of disabilities because when Hudson received that email from that student, it was really…it just warmed my heart very much," said Bethany.

