Artist honors healthcare workers with downtown Binghamton display

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At the gateway of downtown Binghamton sits Peterson's Tavern.

Known for its food and drinks, the bar also celebrates art, displaying it for everyone to see.

"They truly have the right idea of artwork and what it means and if it's not for the people, then who is it for?" said artist Ryan Warner.

The paintings in the building's front windows are always changing, thanks to local artist Ryan Warner.

He painted Martin Luther King Jr. for Black History Month and when Kobe Bryant passed away, he painted a tribute to him and his daughter.

"As things were happening in our community, or nationwide, or even globally, he was coming in and adjusting it to that," said Liz Bucci with Peterson's Tavern.

When the coronavirus became a reality in the U.S., Warner continued to do what he does best.

"Giving people just a sense of normality in this time and one of those things was to just keep painting the windows," he said.

His most recent piece honors healthcare workers.

"It's the traditional scene of Superman ripping his shirt open, except it's ripping scrubs open and a lab coat with a stethoscope," said Warner.

Painted as a superhero, Warner hopes his art with draw attention to the fact healthcare workers are putting others first.

"They don't have protection, they don't have super powers, they have the PPE and that's been an issue. So I think it's almost more important to recognize that, that they have no more immunity to this disease than you or I, yet they're on the front lines everyday and it takes a special person to do that," said Warner.

While the purpose of windows is to let light in, these ones are helping healthcare workers shine.

"The painting has allowed people to see healthcare in a different light and hopefully they continue to," said Bucci.

A big 'thank you' quite literally painted on a busy street.

"Peterson's and the community and myself just want every healthcare worker to know that that's how we feel, that they are superheroes to us." said Warner.

Warner says the mural took about three to four hours to plan out, and about 10 hours to paint.