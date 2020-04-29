Binghamton Curfew, blue bag suspension extended to May 15
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced an extension of the nightly curfew and suspension of the city's blue bag collection requirements until May 15.
In a statement sent to 12 News, Mayor David says the extension provides additional financial releif to residents impacted by the coroanvirus and aligns with the New York On Pause order.
Binghamton residents are required to stay home between the hours 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are travelling to and from work, getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.
The suspension of the blue bag requirement allows residents to continue to use standard garbage bags for curbside collection at no cost.
The following has also been extended through May 15:
- Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violation in non-emergency situations
- Suspension of water shutoffs for nonpayment
- Temporary closure of City Hall offices, First Ward Senior Center and the Lee Barta Community Center to the public
- Limiting all public meetings at City Hall