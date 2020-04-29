Binghamton University to be drive-thru COVID-19 testing spot for Broome County

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University will be the testing location for the coronavirus in Broome County.

State government has expanded testing to include all asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees. These people, including those on campus, will be able to get a test.

Testing will begin April 30. Testing will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

People will not be able to come to the site and get a test without making an appointment. To make an appointment, call 888-364-3065 or click here.

The drive-thru spot has been set up in front of the Events Center. Parking lots F, F1, F3 and a portion of lot H will be closed during this time.