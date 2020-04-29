BREAKING UPDATE: Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony has been canceled

UPDATE:

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- The 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend has been canceled.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the weekend event.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) - According to USA Today, the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce later this week that the 2020 induction ceremony will be postponed until the summer of 2021.

Hall of Fame's Vice President of Communications John Shestakofsky says the board of directors are meeting this week to make a finally decision.

Shestakofsky told 12 News Wednesday the ceremony will not be held virutally.

"It just wouldn't be right to take Cooperstown out of the ceremony," he says.

This is also out of respect for the players being inducted.

"To not have that experience to be in Cooperstown in front of the crowd, the same experience those before them have been able to enjoy we weren't comfortable with that," says Shestakofsky.

The 2020 class is filled with star power and includes the likes of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons.

This group was set to create one of the biggest crowds the ceremony has ever seen.

"Our all time high was a little over eighty thousand when Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwyn were inducted. We were anticipating a crowd that that could have risen to that highest level," Shestakofsky told 12 News.

The potential of no ceremony this summer will effect on the Cooperstown economy.

"It hurts the restaurants and shops on main street just as much as it hurts the Hall of Fame," the Shestakofsky told 12 News.

So as we count down the days to potentially two classes inducted in 2021, we have no choice but wait to see when the sports world can finally be reopened.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.