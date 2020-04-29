Dating violence during quarantine

(WBNG) -- "Domestic violence statistics have risen in New York by fifteen to twenty percent," Gina Mellish, Miss New Jersey 2020 says. "There's still the risk of people not wanting to leave their abuser and being exposed to COVID-19."

Mellish not only holds the Miss New Jersey 2020 USA title, but is an active advocate for dating violence awareness. She is using this time to advocate ways for victims to get help if they are stuck in quarantine with their abuser.

She teaches individuals the signs of dating violence awareness through the One Love Foundation, which is one of many dating violence awareness organizations.

"Isolation is a huge factor," she says. "Now that we're isolated, it's hard to pick up on, but there are other signs such as belittling and gas lighting. But there is no point in teaching unhealthy without teaching the healthy signs" she says. "Like trust, compromise, and comfortable pace."

Dating Violence Awareness Organizations:

The One Love Foundation: joinonelove.org, Love is Respect: loveisrespect.org, Rise NY: rise-ny.org.