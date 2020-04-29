Department of Labor gives unemployment update; how you can speed up processing on your claim

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Labor announced they have delivered more than three billion dollars to more than one million residents in the last six weeks.

New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon says they are operating seven days a week to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of calls they are receiving daily.

While many people are facing unprocessed claims, Reardon says one of the most common reasons applications are labeled as "partially complete" is because the Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) is either missing or incorrect. Correcting those errors requires a call from a NYSDOL representative, which Reardon says can lead to significant delays on claims.

"I'm issuing a directive reminding all businesses in New York State, they have a legal obligation to provide their workers with the information they need to apply for unemployment insurance, including the business FEIN," said Reardon.

That directive was sent out to 320,000 New York State businesses.

If you are still experiencing an unprocessed claim, NYSDOL is asking you to not call in. Reardon says a NYSDOL representative will reach out if they need any additional information.

Reardon also recommends a few ways to ensure you receive your benefits as fast as possible. File your claim online, be sure to fill out the information completely, and use direct deposit if possible. If you receive benefits through a KeyBank debit card, you can switch to direct deposit by visiting www.labor.ny.gov. Click on "unemployment services", then "update personal information", and lastly selecting "register for direct deposit".

If you experience a denied claim and would like to appeal, head over to this related article about pro bono legal assistance.