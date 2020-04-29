Elective surgeries to be re-permitted in Broome County

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Broome County hospitals will allow elective surgeries again after previously banning them in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broome County is just of many counties in the state that will be allowed to perform elective surgeries.

Chenango and Delaware county hospitals are also permitted to perform them.

Cuomo says in order for hospitals to perform elective surgeries, the county they are in must not foresee a significant surge of COVID-19 cases.

Tioga County hospitals have not been permitted to perform elective surgeries.

The governor says he will sign an executive order for this later Wednesday.

PHOTO CREDIT: Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo