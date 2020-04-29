Emergency officials are prepared for heavy rain Thursday, are you?

(WBNG) -- As with any other rainfall event, emergency managers have been in close contact with the National Weather Service on what's to come.

"We know that we're expecting some additional rain that's going to start tomorrow night through Friday, and maybe a little bit into Saturday. What were most concerned about is the rate of rainfall," said Broome County Director of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello.

What's different is that they are preparing for the event with limited in-person contact due to the coronavirus.

"We're not all together like we would be traditionally, and so far it's worked." says Delaware County Director of Emergency Services Steve Hood."But you throw something big like a flooding event into the mix and it would certainly change things.

That's why constant communication is key. One message has been that river levels will be watched closely if they get into minor flood stage, because moderate flood stage could cause problems.

"Once we get up into the moderate flood stage, then you start seeing in encroach on some of the streets and some of the villages throughout the county and certain other areas," said Hood.

Flash flooding is also a concern they are watching closely for, and it's important you have a way to get alerts.

"If you know that you're in a flood prone area where you've had flash floods before, make sure that you're absolutely vigilant as the weekend goes on. As always, you can register, make sure you've registered to New York Alerts, so that you can get alerts," said Ponticiello.

Now the best things you can do to stay up to date and prepared is just to stay weather aware and listen for any updates from your local emergency officials.

One way of staying up to date on any weather condition headed your way is by downloading our WBNG Storm Track 12 Weather App on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.