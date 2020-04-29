First responders rescuing restaurants

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton's bravest are answering the call, stepping up to rescue restaurants impacted by New York on PAUSE.

As part of Operation Rescue Main Street, Binghamton firefighters joined family and friends to purchase nearly $4,000 in gift cards from 30 local restaurants.

After state restrictions ease, the gift cards will be distributed to all who chose to participate.

Representatives with the Binghamton Fire Department say they will always be ready to help members of their community in times of need.

"We can't help what's going on in the country, but we can try and help out local businesses that really need us right now. They're our neighbors, they're our friends, and we need to step up and help them. They would do the same for us, so let's step up and get it done," Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery explained.



Approximately 80 firefighters, alongside family and friends participated in Operation Rescue Main Street.

The Binghamton Fire Department encourages members of the public to also do what they can to support local businesses.