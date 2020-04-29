Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central New York, including
the following areas, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins.
* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night
* Steady, moderate to heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will
spread through the area. Thunderstorms may produce high rain
rates, with water rapidly rising especially across urban and
poor drainage areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&