Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central New York, including

the following areas, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night

* Steady, moderate to heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will

spread through the area. Thunderstorms may produce high rain

rates, with water rapidly rising especially across urban and

poor drainage areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&