Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New

York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania,

Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon

* Heavy rain of 1.50 to 2.75 inches Thursday and Thursday night

will result in significant rises on area streams and rivers.

Flooding of small rivers and streams, urban areas, and minor

flooding of main stem rivers could develop late Thursday into

early Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&