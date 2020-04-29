Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the

* Flood Watch to include a portion of central New York,

including the following areas, Broome, Chenango, Cortland,

Otsego, and Tioga.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon

* Heavy rain of 1.50 to 2.75 inches Thursday and Thursday night

will result in significant rises on area streams and rivers.

Flooding of small rivers and streams, urban areas, and minor

flooding of main stem rivers could develop late Thursday into

early Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

