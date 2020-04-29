Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the
* Flood Watch to include a portion of central New York,
including the following areas, Broome, Chenango, Cortland,
Otsego, and Tioga.
* From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon
* Heavy rain of 1.50 to 2.75 inches Thursday and Thursday night
will result in significant rises on area streams and rivers.
Flooding of small rivers and streams, urban areas, and minor
flooding of main stem rivers could develop late Thursday into
early Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&