Former Endicott Mayors speak out against battery incinerator plant

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Former Endicott Mayors John Bertoni and Michael Colella gathered at Logan Field Park to voice their concerns over a Battery Incinerator plant.

The plant would be located behind Logan Field on the Northside of Endicott.

John Bertoni and Michael Colella say they are worried about the health and safety of residents and their children, as well as showing concern over property values plummeting because of the facility.

The former mayors say they are concerned with air quality.

Paul Connet, a retired chemistry professor, is also concerned about the facility.

"Because this is a valley, those stacks will not disperse the pollutants adequately some people living above the height of the stacks and on top of everything else, there are already people suffering from cancer and that will put out more cancer causing chemicals." he says.

Another concern they have is a public health hearing about zoning laws that is set to take place via video conference on May 4.

The Former mayors on Wednesday suggested that the video conference gets pushed until it can be held in person.

The current Endicott Mayor, Linda Jackson, said the following:

"The former mayors never did any research before this, so they were never concerned until now - six months later! This company is very safe, with more safety measures than even required! This company is one half from South Korea and one half from New York. They are very much ahead of us in technology!"

As for the meeting to change codes, Mayor Jackson says they are adding restrictions to make it safer for future companies coming here.