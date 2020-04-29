Heavy rain threat looms Thursday and Friday

Tonight: 40% chance of rain showers. Windy. Wind: SE 12-17G30

Thursday: 60% chance of rain increases to 100% chance of rain later in the day. Rain could be heavy. Thunder possible. Windy. Flash flood threat in heaviest rain. Wind: SE 12-17G35 High: 55-60

Thursday Night: Heavy rain possible. Flash flooding threat lessens after 4am. Chance of rain is 90%. Main stem rivers rise. Wind: SE 5-12 Low: 46-51



Forecast Discussion:

Windy weather continues tonight with a few showers possible. Lows drop into the 40s.



The chance of precipitation Thursday increases to 100% by late in the day. This will be a 'BE WEATHER AWARE' period. The rain will be heavy, but there is still a bit of uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will develop. Certainty is high there will be heavy rain, but certainty is low in terms of knowing the exact location. Signs do continue to point toward a widespread rainfall of 1-2” with perhaps as much as 3” inside training heavy rain bands. There will be significant rises on main stem rivers. There is no indication of any MAJOR flooding, however, if we get into the 2-3+” range the chances of significant river flooding (MODERATE or MAJOR) would increase near and downstream of where that rain develops. There is a good chance MINOR flood stage will be reached in some areas. Flash flooding is also a concern as the heaviest rain falls. The flash flood threat is highest Thursday evening into the early overnight. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for updates as the system develops.

Wraparound moisture behind the departing storm Friday keeps showers in the forecast. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s to near 60. Unsettled weather sets in and a few showers are possible Saturday through Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60.