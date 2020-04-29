Homer man charged with sexual abuse

HOMER (WBNG)- A Homer man has been charged with sexual abuse towards a female juvenile.

The Cortland County Sheriff's office says they arrested 28 year-old Brandon J. Price.

The Sheriff's office says the investigation revealed that Price had contact with a female juvenile between the years of 2013 and 2014.

Price is charged with 4 counts of sex abuse in the 1st degree, a Class D Felony and 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Price was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office on April 28 and was scheduled to be arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment on April 28 at 6:30 p.m.