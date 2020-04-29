Officials: 66% of Tioga County’s COVID-19 cases stem from single nursing home

Tioga County officials give update on coronavirus (April 29) Tioga County officials give update on coronavirus (April 29)For more coronavirus coverage, click here >> https://wbng.com/coronavirus/ Người đăng: WBNG 12 News vào Thứ Tư, 29 tháng 4, 2020

(WBNG) -- Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature Martha Sauerbrey announced the majority of positive COVID-19 cases in the county are tied to Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.

The say the remaining percentage of cases are spread throughout the county.

As of April 29, there are 97 confirmed cases of the virus and six people have died.

The Tioga County Health Department says people should refrain from large gatherings and continue to wear masks when out in public.

The department says signs point to social distancing measures working.

Officials will hold a weekly coronavirus update every Wednesday at 10 a.m.