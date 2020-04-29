Rain is on the way

Flood Watch for Bradford, Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 2 PM Thursday until 2 PM Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy. 0-.05” 40% High 58 (54-60) Wind SE 15-25 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. Windy. 0-.05” Low 48 (46-50) Wind SE 15-25 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, thunderstorms. .10-.75” 100% High 58 (54-60) Wind SE 10-20 G 30 mph

A warm front will put showers in the forecast Wednesday and for the next few days. The good news, even though we'll have a damp forecast, temperatures will be seasonable with 50s and 60s. The chance of showers continues tonight.

Interesting weather for Thursday and into Friday. A slow moving cold front along with a gusty south wind will combine to give us rain and thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy and this could lead to some flooding. If you live in a low lying area or an area prone to flooding, pay close attention to those bodies of water.

Seasonable for the weekend. A cold front will give us a slight chance of showers Sunday. Pleasant weather continues into Monday. We will be a little cooler Tuesday.

